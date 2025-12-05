"Heavenly retribution": two artillery installations unveiled in Kyiv on Rocket Forces and Artillery Day. PHOTOS

To mark Rocket Forces and Artillery Day, two artillery-themed installations were unveiled on the Alley of the Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What facilities were opened?

"Rocket Forces and Artillery"

The memorial symbolises the key emblem of the Rocket Forces and Artillery – a lightning bolt.





The bolt pierces the enemy’s defensive line, stylised as Kremlin battlements. A small star, like those used on maps, marks Moscow – a reminder that Ukrainian missiles and artillery can reach those who once considered themselves beyond reach.

Read more: General Staff preparing decision on fair distribution of troops between brigades – Zelenskyy

"Heavenly Retribution" installation

At the centre of the installation stands Saint Barbara, the patron saint of artillery personnel.







According to legend, God punished her executioners with a bolt of lightning, which is why it has become a symbol of protection and retribution for artillery personnel. In this reading, the lightning bolt is a response to enemy brutality, and Ukrainian artillery is inevitable punishment for those who came to destroy Ukraine.

Around the statue of Saint Barbara are bells made from artillery shell casings. Striking these bells with a rope from a gun lanyard allows everyone to hear the symbolic sound of the punishment artillery delivers daily to enemy positions. It is a gesture of solidarity with those who keep evil away from Ukrainians.

See more: FSB agent who coordinated enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

The event was opened by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Serhii Musiienko:

"Rocket Forces and Artillery units are represented in the Ground Forces, the Navy, the Air Assault Forces and other components of the Defence Forces. This is a force that operates regardless of conditions and weather, covers the infantry and delivers precise strikes where and when they are needed. It is symbolic that this event is taking place here, on the Alley of the Defenders. Freedom is fought for and held, and we will stand firm."

Memorial symbolises determination to fight for freedom, says deputy chief of staff of Rocket Forces and Artillery Command Colonel Andrii Zhuravlov

See more: Debris from drone with explosives found in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO



