Russians strike Kramatorsk, injuring family with two children. PHOTO

On Monday, 8 December, Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. At least four people have been reported injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Children among the injured

"At least four people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the wounded are two children: an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. All of the injured are in a mild condition," Filashkin said.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that at 4:24 p.m., on 8 December 2025, the Russian army dropped an air bomb on Kramatorsk.

The munition hit near a two-storey residential building.

A 44-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife and their two children aged 6 and 8 sustained bodily injuries. At the time of the attack, they were at home. The victims with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds received medical assistance.

Read more: Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to two

Damage

Six high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The full consequences of the strike are being clarified. According to preliminary information, the enemy used a FAB-250 bomb with UMPK (Unified Gliding and Correction Module).

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of the occupiers committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Most difficult energy situation after night strikes in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, - "Ukrenergo"