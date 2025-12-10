Koriukivka district prosecutor detained while taking $2,500 bribe – Kravchenko. PHOTO

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office, have detained a prosecutor from the Koriukivka District Prosecutor’s Office in Chernihiv region while taking a bribe.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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The prosecutor was detained while taking a bribe

The official was exposed after receiving an unlawful benefit of USD 2,500 for "sorting out the issue" of closing a criminal case and subsequently approving the supposed legality of such a decision.

According to Kravchenko, the transfer of the bribe was duly documented, and the cash received was seized during investigative actions.

The prosecutor was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Urgent searches are underway.

See more: Two bribe-givers were exposed on border with Moldova. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Reaction of the Prosecutor General

"There are the facts. There is the money. There is the arrest. Next will come the notice of suspicion, dismissal, investigation and trial. And this is how it will be with everyone who mistakes the prosecution service for a personal wallet," Kravchenko stressed.

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