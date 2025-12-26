Lift has stopped on Mount Zakhar Berkut in Lviv Oblast: about 80 passengers remain at top. PHOTOS
A chairlift carrying about 80 people, including children, stopped on Mount Zakhar Berkut in the Lviv region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Lviv region, according to Censor.NET.
Rescuers received information about the chairlift stoppage at 11:50 a.m. on 26 December.
As of 1:04 p.m., mountain rescuers had removed 42 people from the lift, including 22 children.
Evacuation efforts are ongoing. In total, about 80 passengers remain on the chairlift.
Forty-two rescuers and seven pieces of special equipment are involved in the rescue operation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password