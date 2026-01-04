Russia attacked Cherkasy region with missile: five wounded, houses and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

An enemy rocket attack on the Zolotonosha district on 3 January resulted in five people being injured and damage to houses and businesses.

According to Censor.NET, thiswas reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

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Injured

"During the day, the enemy launched a missile strike on Zolotonosha. At this moment, five people have sought medical assistance. Two injured people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not serious," he wrote.

Read more: Ruscists fired missile towards Cherkasy region: it was destroyed by air defence forces

Damage

According to preliminary data, debris and the shock wave damaged residential infrastructure and a private enterprise.

All necessary services are working at the site. We are also setting up a shelter and heating point.

"The survey of the area is ongoing," Taburets added.

See also: Only four days without shelling: in 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine 361 days, — UA War Infographics







