Only four days without shelling: in 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine 361 days, — UA War Infographics

Throughout 2025, Russia almost continuously struck Ukraine, using missiles, strike drones, or combined attacks. Only four days in the entire year passed without air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a publication by the analytical project UA War Infographics, which released summary data on Russian attacks by month.

Analysts systematised information about each month of 2025, noting the number of attacks and types of weapons used by Russia — Shahed-type kamikaze drones, missiles, or a combination of both.

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Almost daily attacks throughout the year

According to the published data, in 2025, Russia carried out shelling of Ukraine for 361 days. Only four days of the year passed without missile launches or strike drones.

"We survived only four days of 2025 without shelling by shahids and missiles. A terrible year. We hope the next one will be better," analysts said in a comment on the infographic.

The project noted that two days without attacks fell in April and two more in May. During other periods of the year, air threats were recorded almost daily.

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Every air target poses a threat

Analysts emphasise that regardless of the number of missiles or drones launched, each attack poses a real danger to the civilian population and infrastructure. Even isolated air targets can cause destruction and human casualties.

The project emphasises that the systematic nature of the shelling is an element of terror against the civilian population and demonstrates the consistency of Russia's tactics in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, we wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received nearly a hundred leaders in Ukraine and made 59 visits abroad in 2025.

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