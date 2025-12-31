Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia again: high-rise damaged, one injured

On the evening of December 31, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia again. A multi-storey residential building was damaged.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack aftermath

A multi-storey building was hit. Cars caught fire. One person was injured.

Emergency response services are handling the aftermath and providing the necessary medical assistance, the RMA added.

See more: Ruscists have been attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones for several hours. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Other shelling

Earlier, on the night of December 30, 2025, explosions were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region as Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia.

Before that, Russia carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring four people.

Read more: Russia carries out air strike on Zaporizhzhia district, casualties reported