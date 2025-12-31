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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia again: high-rise damaged, one injured

Zaporizhzhia

On the evening of December 31, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia again. A multi-storey residential building was damaged.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Attack aftermath

A multi-storey building was hit. Cars caught fire. One person was injured.

Emergency response services are handling the aftermath and providing the necessary medical assistance, the RMA added.

See more: Ruscists have been attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones for several hours. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Other shelling

Read more: Russia carries out air strike on Zaporizhzhia district, casualties reported

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Zaporizhzhya (800) shoot out (18014) Zaporizhzhia region (2228) Zaporizkyy district (448) war in Ukraine (5088)
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