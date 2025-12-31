Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia again: high-rise damaged, one injured
On the evening of December 31, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia again. A multi-storey residential building was damaged.
Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET says.
Attack aftermath
A multi-storey building was hit. Cars caught fire. One person was injured.
Emergency response services are handling the aftermath and providing the necessary medical assistance, the RMA added.
Other shelling
- Earlier, on the night of December 30, 2025, explosions were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region as Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia.
- Before that, Russia carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring four people.
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