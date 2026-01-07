Military unit officials in Chernihiv region exposed for misappropriating 13,000 liters of fuel, SBI says. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A group of military officials from one of the units in the Chernihiv region systematically stole fuel. Their illegal activities were stopped by officers of the State Bureau of Investigations, jointly with the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, Censor.NET says.

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What is known?

From August 2024 to July 2025, the unit’s officials regularly misappropriated gasoline and diesel fuel intended for military equipment and sold it to third parties. In total, they stole and sold about 13,000 liters of fuel.

It is noted that the scheme was organized by the head of the supply company warehouse. He involved the platoon commander of the company and the head of the fuel and lubricants service in the operation.

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How did the scheme work?

To conceal shortages, the three suspects entered knowingly false information into official documents, artificially inflating the volumes of fuel allegedly pumped into equipment. In this way, part of the fuel accumulated as surplus.

During inspections, the servicemen transferred the fuel into other tanks or fuel trucks to prevent it from being discovered.

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As a result of these actions, the state suffered losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

What charges do they face?

The actions of the group’s members were classified under:

Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — misappropriation of military property under martial law;

Part 3 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — committing a crime by an organized group.

Currently, three suspects have been notified of the charges.

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The sanctions under these articles provide for up to 15 years in prison, with possible stripping of military rank and confiscation of property.

Procedural oversight is carried out by the Desnianskyi Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense of the Central Region.