14 people were injured as result of enemy attacks on Nikopol, and 10 people were injured in Dnipro. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 7 January, Russian troops continued to shell settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Kamensk district

It is noted that a private enterprise was damaged in Zhovti Vody as a result of an enemy attack.

Synelnykove district

In the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district, two houses burned down and eight more, as well as a garage, were damaged. It is known that there are fatalities and injuries.

Read more: Russians strike Synelnykove district: one woman killed, three more people wounded

Nikopol district

Fourteen people were injured in the Nikopol district. All are receiving outpatient treatment. The aggressor struck the district with artillery and FPV drones. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected.



The shelling damaged an administrative building, two gymnasiums, a sports and arts school, a private enterprise, a funeral home, eight homes, six farm buildings, solar panels, cars, a power line, and a gas pipeline.

Attack on Dnipro

According to updated data, 10 people were injured in Dnipro as a result of the night attack.

Consequences of the attacks





















What preceded it?