Day in Donetsk region: four dead and 10 wounded, Russia attacked three districts of the region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 11 January, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

A private house and a multi-storey building were damaged in Dobropillia.

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Kramatorsk district

In Yarova, Lyman district, two people were killed, and three were wounded .

. In Mykolaivka, infrastructure was damaged.

In Sloviansk, seven people were wounded, and 20 private houses, five nine-storey buildings, a shop, a warehouse, a garage, and a car were damaged.

and 20 private houses, five nine-storey buildings, a shop, a warehouse, a garage, and a car were damaged. In Shostakivka, Novodonetsk district, a house was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Two people were killed in Kostyantynivka.

See more: Russian strike on Kharkiv on 2 January: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskoye, Siversk district.



It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 26 times during the day. 63 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: two employees were injured. PHOTO

Consequences of the attacks

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast showed the consequences of Russian shelling.

















