Day in Zaporizhzhia region: more than 20 settlements hit, one person killed, four wounded. PHOTO
One person was killed and four were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes on the region
According to the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out 498 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.
- Russian troops carried out seven air strikes on Rizdvianka, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersia.
- 273 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Vilniansk, Bilenke, Slavne, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Solodke, and Pryluky.
- Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Lukianivske, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, and Dobropillia.
- 213 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Solodke, and Pryluky.
Consequences
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that Russia struck Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and one wounded.
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