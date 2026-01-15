Day in Donetsk region: 5 people wounded and houses destroyed as a result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 15 January, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were damaged in Mayaky, Svyatogorsk community. One person was wounded, and a house was destroyed in Donetsk, Mykolaiv district. One person was wounded and three high-rise buildings, two private houses and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. Seven houses were damaged in Malotaranivka, Kramatorsk district. In Oleksandrivka, two people were wounded, 23 houses and seven cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, two cars were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, one person was wounded.

Bakhmut district

In Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siverska community, two houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 15 times during the day. 392 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read: Russia shelled eight settlements in the Kharkiv region: houses, cars and railway infrastructure were damaged







See also: Shelling of Kherson region: one person killed and houses damaged as a result of Russian attack