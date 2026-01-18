Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones: fire broke out at enterprise (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 18 January 2026, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones. Explosions were heard.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Serhii Tyurin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, air defence forces were deployed. There were shoot-downs. More details will be provided later.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missiles, no casualties

A fire broke out

As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi district. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

No information about casualties or injuries has been received.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the facilities in the Khmelnytskyi district was hit, causing several fires, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

There were no casualties or injuries.









What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Sunday, 18 January, an enemy attack with drones on Ukrainian cities continued. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It was also noted that the Russians targeted a building in Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone: one person was killed, and another was wounded.

Read more: 96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were neutralized, there were hits at 11 locations, - Air Force