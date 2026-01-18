Enemy attacked energy infrastructure of Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTO

Russia has once again attacked the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences

As noted, the attack caused a fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished. A production building and a passenger car were also damaged.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on private sector of Kharkiv: one woman killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Sunday, 18 January, an enemy attack with drones on Ukrainian cities continued. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It was also noted that the Russians targeted a building in Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone: one person was killed and another wounded.

According to the Air Force, 167 enemy UAVs out of 201 were destroyed, with hits in 15 locations.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on private sector of Kharkiv: one woman killed, three wounded. PHOTOS