Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on private sector of Kharkiv: one woman killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of a UAV strike on a private sector of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, and three more people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district

As noted, tonight, an enemy strike drone attacked a residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

"The shelling resulted in destruction and fire. A residential building and the roof of a gazebo burned down, covering a total area of 150 square metres," the report said.

Read more: Enemy shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv: three people were injured (updated)

Units of the State Emergency Service, including dog handlers and sappers, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike. Psychologists assisted local residents.

Consequences



















What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Sunday, 18 January, the enemy continued its drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It was also noted that the Russians targeted a building in Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone: one person was killed and another wounded.

Read also: The enemy struck equipment used for gas production, Naftogaz reports