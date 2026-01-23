Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region – State Emergency Service

Russian forces carried out another strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. The attack sparked a fire.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia has again attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region," the report said.



The strikes caused a fire at one of the facilities. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

See more: Woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in fire in Zhytomyr region, two-year-old child hospitalised, - SES. VIDEO&PHOTOS









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