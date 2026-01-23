Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region – State Emergency Service
Russian forces carried out another strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. The attack sparked a fire.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"Russia has again attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region," the report said.
The strikes caused a fire at one of the facilities. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
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