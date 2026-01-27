Consequences of Russian strike on infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire that broke out in the Lviv region as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In the morning, the Russians struck an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region: rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack



More than 130 emergency workers and 36 pieces of special equipment are working at the site," the report said.









Read more: Massive Russian attack on Odesa: man’s body found under rubble

Attack on Lviv region

Earlier it was reported that on 27 January 2026, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv region with strike drones.

It later became known that an infrastructure facility in Brody had been attacked. Residents were urged to limit their time outdoors.

See more: Two people killed and three more were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS