Shelling of Chernihiv region: Russians targeted critical infrastructure, communications, energy and transport facilities

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting the Chernihiv region, especially energy facilities, which has left a bunch of towns without power.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In total, over the past day, the Russians carried out 15 attacks, with 23 explosions recorded.

The enemy used "geraniums," "lightning bolts," and FPV drones.

Read: Russian forces strike energy facility in Chernihiv region, causing power outages

Targets of the Russian Federation

Over the past day, the Russians targeted communications, energy, and transport facilities, as well as critical infrastructure.

This time, the Koriukivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv, and Nizhyn districts were under attack.

See also: A day in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverskyi and two districts under attack, houses and a company damaged. PHOTO report

Power outages

It is noted that a fire broke out at one of the strike sites. As a result of another strike, a number of settlements on the border are still without power.

Consequences of the shelling





