Planned terrorist attacks in centre of Odesa: SSU detains three Russian agents

New terrorist attacks were prevented in Odesa. Three FSB agents who were preparing to blow up cars and homes of Ukrainian soldiers and their families were detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The terrorist attacks were to be carried out using remotely activated homemade bombs. The perpetrators hoped not only to eliminate Ukrainian military personnel, but also to spread unrest among civilians.

The agents' targets were special forces of the Security Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in combat operations on the southern front.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa at night: infrastructure facility damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

They first spent a long time tracking the places of residence of Ukrainian defenders and where they parked their cars. Then they received the coordinates of a cache from the FSB, from which they took two homemade explosive devices. The perpetrators planned to plant both bombs near the entrance to the apartment of two Defence Forces servicemen.

Later, they were to take new explosives from the hiding places to blow up the cars of their next "targets".

Arrest

The SSU acted pre-emptively and detained the suspects when they were driving to the homes of Ukrainian military personnel with explosive devices.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Poklad’s report: Security Service of Ukraine has good results in countering Russian operations

Who worked for the enemy?

Three local FSB agents carried out the enemy's tasks: a 36-year-old draft dodger and his two accomplices, a deserter and a representative of a public order NGO.

At the place of detention, they were found in possession of SVP and smartphones, which they used to coordinate their actions with a Russian special services agent.

All of them have been notified of suspicion of treason.

They are being held in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Minor FSB agent who was preparing explosion at Ukrzaliznytsia station in Khmelnytskyi region exposed. PHOTOS









