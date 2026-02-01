Russian forces strike Kharkiv and Kharkiv region: two wounded, residential infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, 31 January, the city of Kharkiv and five settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 60-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district;

A 60-year-old woman was injured in the village of Synikha, Kurylivka district.

The enemy attacked the Saltivsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

See more: Russians attacked five districts of Sumy region: two wounded, civilian and industrial infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

What did the occupiers use to attack the Kharkiv region?

According to the OVA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 UAV;

1 UAV of the Geran-2 type;

2 Molniya-type UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

3 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

A garage cooperative was damaged in Kharkiv.

In the Bohodukhiv district, 6 private houses, farm buildings, and power lines were damaged (in the village of Zolochiv).

In the Kupiansk district, the windows of an apartment building were damaged (Kivsharivka village).

A private house was damaged in the Chuhuiv district (the village of Staryi Saltiv).







See more: Shelling of Kharkiv region: one dead and two wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS