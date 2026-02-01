Russians attacked five districts of Sumy region: two wounded, civilian and industrial infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 28 settlements in the Sumy region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region, according to Censor.NET.

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Areas attacked

As noted, settlements in the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka, Konotop, and Romny districts were under enemy fire.

Injured

As a result of the shelling, two men aged 68 and 65 were wounded.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro with drones: two people were killed. PHOTOS

Damage

According to the police, damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure has been recorded: about 20 private homes, farm and storage buildings, administrative buildings, and vehicles.

Read more: Shelling and remote mining: nine civilians wounded in Kherson, including two children

Consequences of the shelling







