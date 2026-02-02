Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs, KABs and artillery: one person killed, two wounded
On the evening of 2 February, Russian troops again launched massive strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery. There are dead and wounded, and numerous destructions have been recorded.
The situation was described by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy again launched UAV strikes on Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district. An enterprise was damaged.
Synelnykove district
- The enemy targeted the Synelnykove district with drones and guided aerial bombs. There was heavy shelling in the Vasylkivka, Rozdory, and Slovianka communities.
- Unfortunately, a 67-year-old man was killed. Our sincere condolences to his family.
- Six private houses were damaged. Another one caught fire, as did a garage with a car inside. Transport infrastructure was also damaged.
Nikopol district
- The Russian army directed FPV drones and artillery at the Nikopol district. They hit Nikopol itself, as well as the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove.
- Two people were injured. A 52-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition. A 46-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.
- An entrerprise, 11 private homes, 4 farm buildings, 5 cars, garages, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
- The Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district was also attacked by enemy drones.
- An unused building caught fire. Another car was damaged.
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