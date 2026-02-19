Russians kill 100 pigs near Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Earlier today, on 19 February, the enemy struck a private farming enterprise in the village of Dvorichnyi Kut of the Solontsi community, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, with a UAV, resulting in one person injured.

The State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

It is noted that the attack caused destruction and a fire on the roof of the farm building. The fire covered an area of 40 square metres.

A farm worker, a man born in 1967, was injured.

Approximately 100 pigs were also killed.

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Handling the aftermath

Units of the State Emergency Service, firefighters of the local fire brigade, as well as sappers and a community rescue officer, were involved in handling the aftermath of the shelling.

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Aftermath of the attack











