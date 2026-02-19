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Russians kill 100 pigs near Kharkiv. PHOTOS
Earlier today, on 19 February, the enemy struck a private farming enterprise in the village of Dvorichnyi Kut of the Solontsi community, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, with a UAV, resulting in one person injured.
The State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
It is noted that the attack caused destruction and a fire on the roof of the farm building. The fire covered an area of 40 square metres.
A farm worker, a man born in 1967, was injured.
Approximately 100 pigs were also killed.
Handling the aftermath
Units of the State Emergency Service, firefighters of the local fire brigade, as well as sappers and a community rescue officer, were involved in handling the aftermath of the shelling.
Aftermath of the attack
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