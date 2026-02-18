Russia struck critical infrastructure in Lozova again

Lozova community in the Kharkiv region has once again suffered from Russian strikes on infrastructure, which caused disruptions in water supply.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated on the Facebook page of the Mayor of Lozova, Serhii Zelenskyi.

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Currently, utility services and power engineers are working continuously at the facilities, attempting to restore the water supply. It is preliminary, planned to provide water at least by morning, the head of the community reported.

Read more: New details of strike on Bohodukhiv: Russia kills three children and their father; pregnant mother hospitalized with injuries and burns (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of strikes and state of infrastructure

Russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of Lozova have been ongoing since September 2025.

As a result of the strikes, residents of the community live with constant power outages, and restoration work does not cease. On February 10, the Lozova community remained de-energized due to the destruction of the energy network.

Read more: Three days of mourning for those killed in Russian strike declared in Bohodukhiv

Local authorities' actions and community support

Serhii Zelenskyi thanked the specialists who are eliminating the consequences of the attacks without rest.

"I know how difficult it is without water in daily life, especially now. But at the same time, I want to thank all the specialists who overcome the consequences without rest, and each and every one of you – for your endurance. In parallel, we are working on alternative power and water supply options. We have certain solutions, but we do not discuss them publicly – for the safety of the people and the facilities themselves. We will definitely cope with this. The main thing is to hold together and support each other," the head of the community wrote.

As a reminder, after the large-scale shelling of Ukraine on February 17, emergency power outages were introduced in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Three days of mourning for those killed in Russian strike declared in Bohodukhiv