Occupiers attacked 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region: six people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

As noted, six people were injured as a result of the shelling:

in the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuhuiiv district, a 51-year-old man was injured;

in the village of Artilne, Lozova district, a 63-year-old man, a 61-year-old man, and women aged 63, 36, and 57 suffered stress.

See more: Police officer Serhii Slavskyi and his wife, paramedic Khristina, were killed while evacuating the wounded in Sumy region. PHOTO

The remains of a person killed in the shelling on 20 February were also found in the village of Malynivka.

What did the occupiers use to attack?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

2 Lancet-type UAVs;

2 Molniya-type UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

30 UAVs (type to be determined).

See also: Russian drone strikes centre of Chuhuiv: hospital and high-rise building damaged

Damage

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

A car was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (village of Klinova-Novoselivka);

A private house was damaged in the Kupianskyi district (village of Mykhailivka).

In the Izium district, power lines were damaged (village of Oskil), a car was damaged (village of Chornobaivka);

in the Lozova district, 2 private houses (village of Artilne) and a farm building (village of Slobidske) were damaged.

Read more: Nearly 16,000 customers remain without heat in Lozova community in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Consequences of the shelling

















