Police officer Serhii Slavskyi and his wife, paramedic Khrystina, were killed while evacuating the wounded in Sumy region. PHOTO

Yesterday, 21 February, in the Sumy region, community police officer Serhii Slavskyi and his wife Khrystina were killed in a Russian attack on an evacuation vehicle. Two young men were also killed.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"Four people were killed as a result of a drone strike on an ambulance, including a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the vehicle is in extremely serious condition," the report said.

See also on Censor.NET: Police officers Yulia Kelebarda and Yevgen Kalgan were killed in a Russian attack in the Kupiansk district. PHOTO

Details

Community police officer Serhiy Slavskyi was killed while performing his duties in the Znob-Novohrod district in the Shostka district. His wife Khristina, an emergency medical technician, was also killed.

The couple were helping two young men, aged 17 and 24, who had been injured by an unknown explosive device in the village of Znob-Trubchevskaya. After evacuating the wounded, they set off in an ambulance to the district centre. In the village of Chyhin, the vehicle was attacked by an enemy drone. As a result of the strike, Serhii, Khristina and two of the victims died at the scene. The ambulance driver was hospitalised in serious condition.

See also: Soldier Mykola Komarov, released a year ago from Russian captivity, has died. PHOTO

What is known about the couple

Serhiy Slavskyi was 32 years old. Since 2023, he had been serving in the border community, helping residents on a daily basis in the difficult conditions of wartime. The police officer participated in the evacuation of the population, was the first to respond to calls after shelling, reacted to emergencies and supported people who found themselves in danger.

His wife Khristina was 25 years old. Working as a medic, she saved the lives of victims of Russian aggression and provided assistance in the most difficult conditions. Together with her husband, they acted in a coordinated and selfless manner, despite the constant threat.

Read on Censor.NET: Defenders with the call signs Kara and Liza were killed by a UAV strike in the Zaporizhzhia direction

"This is an irreparable loss for the entire police family, community, parents, friends and loved ones. We have lost a dedicated law enforcement officer and a courageous woman who remained faithful to her calling to protect and save lives until the very end. The leadership and personnel of the National Police express their sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The bright memory of Serhiy and Khristina will forever remain in our hearts," the National Police said in a statement.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that on 21 February, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of the Znob-Novhorod district in the Sumy region with drones, targeting an emergency vehicle, killing two brothers and a married couple.