Day in Donetsk region: three dead and two wounded, three areas attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 22 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Krasnopillia, Kryvyi Rih community.

Three houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakhove district.

One house was damaged in Toretsk.

See more: Defence forces repelled the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, one person was wounded , an administrative building was damaged, and a car was destroyed.

, an administrative building was damaged, and a car was destroyed. One person was killed in Orikhivka.

in Orikhivka. A private house was destroyed in Sloviansk.

In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one wounded , and a café and a house were damaged.

, and a café and a house were damaged. One person was killed and a house was damaged in Kostiantynivka.

Watch more: Drones from SIGNUM battalion struck seven Russian soldiers during rotation and movement through Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Platonivka, Siversk district.

It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times during the day. 197 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Russians have advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne and in Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP

Consequences of the shelling













