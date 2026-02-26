Man who mocked memorial on Maidan in Kyiv detained: he shaved off his mustache to avoid being recognized. PHOTO
Law enforcement officers detained a man who mocked the People’s Memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv and called for the removal of the flags bearing the names of the warriors.
This was reported by the police press service, according to Censor.NET.
Detention of a man
Law enforcement officers learned about the man's illegal actions yesterday. In a video posted on social media, the offender, while on Kyiv’s main square, ridiculed the memorial site dedicated to the fallen Heroes and demanded that the flags be removed. It was established that the author of the post is a 37-year-old Kyiv resident who is AWOL.
He was unable to explain his actions
- The detainee realized that his disgraceful behavior had made him "famous" nationwide, so in order to avoid being recognized by people and found by the police, he shaved off his mustache, police said.
Law enforcement officers detained the man at his place of residence. He was unable to explain the motives behind his actions. The man was handed over to the Military Law Enforcement Service, which will further determine the measure of his responsibility.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password