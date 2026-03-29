Overnight, enemy attacked timber processing plant in Novhorod-Siverskyi: production facilities, nearby houses and nursery school were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 March, Russian forces carried out strikes on a timber processing plant in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

Strike on the timber processing plant

"There were no military targets in this strike. But there were at least five attack drones – ‘Gerans’," Chaus emphasised.

It is noted that firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike.

The plant’s facilities were damaged. As well as nearby houses and a nursery school.

See more: Drone attacks on Chernihiv region: 95-year-old man killed, energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Russian attacks on the region

In villages in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, FPV drones struck houses.

In addition, dry grass caught fire in the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Nizhyn districts as a result of the shelling. In total, almost 4 hectares were affected. The fire has been extinguished.

In total, there were 52 shelling incidents and 76 explosions over the past 24 hours.

See more: Occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones: man killed. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy shelling















