Russians mount missile decoys on Shahed drones to mislead Ukraine’s air defense – Beskrestnov (Flash). PHOTO

Russian Shahed-type drones have begun being fitted with R-60 missile decoys to mislead Ukrainian aviation and distract interceptor units.

This was reported by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Defense on technological issues, Censor.NET informs.

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"Army aviation knows how to respond to such things. But we have many interceptor units across different branches of the military and agencies, and, of course, everyone will try to destroy such an ‘important’ target," he noted.

The main objective of this tactic is to distract and overload interception systems, which may expend resources on targets that appear to be a priority at first glance.

At the same time, according to Beskrestnov, a current priority is to develop methods that would allow distinguishing drones carrying fake missiles from real threats.

Background

Earlier, Beskrestnov said that some of the Shahed drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine are equipped to drop mines, with up to eight mines released from a single drone.

Read more: War & Sanctions: DIU has revealed specifications of Russian "Lancet" and "Scalpel" drones

Missile decoys appear on Shahed drones





