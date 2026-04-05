Zelenskyy and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew discussed fate of Ukrainian children, support for Ukraine and achievement of peace. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul.

This was reported by the Office of the President, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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As noted, Zelenskyy congratulated His All-Holiness on the upcoming Easter and thanked him for his support and constant prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed particular gratitude for the support of the families of Ukrainian servicemen and the ‘Heat for Ukraine’ initiative, which provides energy equipment to affected regions.

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The fate of Ukrainian children

One of the main topics of discussion during the meeting was the fate of Ukrainian children and what they are forced to endure due to Russian aggression. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasised that he prays constantly for all Ukrainian children, particularly those abducted by Russia, and for all Ukrainians held captive by the Russians.

The negotiation process

The President also provided an update on the negotiation process aimed at achieving a dignified peace, including contacts with the American team.

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The development of the church in Ukraine

In addition, the development of the church in Ukraine was discussed during the meeting.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his condolences on the death of Filaret, Honorary Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine.

Zelensky invited His All-Holiness to visit Ukraine and noted that this year marks the 35th anniversary of our country’s restoration of independence.

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Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his gratitude for the invitation and added that this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the start of his patriarchal ministry. In his words, these two dates could be combined to be celebrated together.