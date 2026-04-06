EU Ambassador Mathernova discovered fragment of Russian "Shahed" drone during walk in Kyiv. PHOTO

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, discovered a fragment of a Russian "Shahed" attack drone whilst walking in a forest in Kyiv.

She reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the diplomat, a few days ago during a morning walk in a forest in Kyiv, she found a fragment of a "Shahed".

"That is how war changes a country. That is Ukraine’s reality today. ... These drones are designed to kill. Built from simple but durable materials (such as Kevlar) and widely available components, they are cheap, mass produced, and used in large numbers to terrorise civilians," Maternova emphasised.

The ambassador recalled that over the past 48 hours, Russian attacks across Ukraine have claimed at least 16 lives and injured over 90 people.

Read more: Russia launched 141 UAV attacks: Ukraine’s air defense shot down 114 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"One of the deadliest strikes hit a busy market in Nikopol in the Dnipro region. It hit civilians that were simply trying to live their lives. Also in Sumy, residential areas were struck and a number of people were wounded.

Across the country, drones and missiles targeted homes, energy infrastructure, and critical facilities.

Despite pleas from Kyiv for an Easter ceasefire…

War is everywhere. In the sky. In cities. And now, also in forests. This cannot become normal. Walking through a spring forest and finding fragments of weapons designed to destroy human lives. Ukraine deserves peace. Ukrainians deserve to walk in their forests without fear," she concluded.

Read more: Enemy has launched another massive attack on Odesa: strikes on residential areas, three fatalities including child. VIDEO&PHOTOS