Student unjustifiably declared wanted: TCR official exposed in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS

In the Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a serviceman of a district TCR & SS and his accomplice who, according to the investigation, unjustifiably added a student to a wanted database and demanded $500 to delete the information, despite his legal right to a mobilization deferment.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Demanded money for deleting data from "Oberih"

According to the investigation, in December 2025, the suspects entered data into the "Oberih" information system regarding a conscript's alleged failure to appear upon summons. For psychological pressure, one of them sent the student a screenshot from the database showing him as wanted.

The suspects demanded $500 USD, promising to delete the data from the system.

In March 2026, law enforcement exposed the suspects after the agreed-upon sum of money was transferred and distributed between them.

See more: SBI detained military head from Rivne region for registering military personnel for rear positions. PHOTOS









What penalties have been imposed on the officials

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern Region, they have been charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

One of the suspects has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail set at 99,840 hryvnias; proceedings against the other are ongoing.

Other possible participants in the scheme and additional episodes of criminal activity are being identified.

Watch more: SSU found $300,000 on head of Military Medical Commission in Dnipropetrovsk region: she issued fake medical certificates. VIDEO&PHOTOS