SSU found $300,000 on head of Military Medical Commission in Dnipropetrovsk region: she issued fake medical certificates. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, during a search of the head of the MMC at the local TCR, $300,000 was discovered.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Security Service, the official is one of the organisers of the scheme.

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"In exchange for bribes, she and her accomplices prepared fictitious medical certificates for conscripts, which helped them avoid conscription.

The cost of such "services" started at $2,500.

An employee of the TCR, who worked with a 58-year-old resident of the region, was involved in finding clients and updating their military registration documents," the statement said.











More than 20 instances of bribes being paid to the organisers of the scheme were documented.

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The head of the MMC and one of her accomplices were notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1 and 3 of Article 368 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and the acceptance of a proposal, promise or receipt of unlawful benefits by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 369-2 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and abuse of influence, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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