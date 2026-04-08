Massive fire at oil depot in Feodosia following strike by Ukrainian drones. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images from Planet Labs dated 8 April show a fire at the "Morskoy Oil Terminal" oil depot in Feodosia following a successful attack by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this wasreported on the evening of 8 April by Radio Liberty’s ‘Schemes’ project.

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At least two tanks are on fire

In Planet Labs images from 8 April, which are available to journalists from "Schemes" (Radio Liberty), a fire and plumes of smoke can be seen at the "Maritime Oil Terminal" in Feodosia, a key oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea. Analysis of satellite imagery from previous days indicates that at least two storage tanks are on fire, having survived previous attacks by the Defence Forces in October 2025.



In particular, according to satellite data, as of 12 noon, a large-scale fire at the oil depot is still ongoing.

Watch more: USF pilots struck three "Smerch/Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket systems in Crimea. VIDEO





What happened