Anti-drone police unit called "Yastrub" has begun operating in Nikopol and across district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A combined anti-drone unit from the "Yastrub" special police battalion has begun operations in Nikopol and the surrounding district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

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The unit’s main tasks

to protect civilian infrastructure,

ensure the safety of the population,

escort utility services during emergency and restoration work, and

emergency services — medics, State Emergency Service rescuers and investigative teams — whilst working at the sites of enemy strikes.

Who are the members

The unit includes local police officers who are familiar with the area they serve and the specific nature of work in a frontline town.

"The unit comprises personnel from various services — beat officers, detectives, operatives, as well as fighters with combat experience. Everyone works as a single unit to carry out the assigned tasks," says a fighter with the call sign Sky.

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How the anti-drone fight works

Due to the increase in the number of attacks using various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular FPV drones and aircraft-type UAVs, the unit’s work is critically important. Police officers constantly monitor the airspace — detecting targets visually, by sound, or using technical means.

— Once a target is detected, a decision is immediately made to neutralise or shoot it down. We use electronic warfare equipment or small arms. There have been numerous instances where, following engagement, a drone lost contact and detonated outside our positions," says a soldier with the call sign Fox. "If the drone crashes without detonating, the location is marked, the area is cordoned off, and civilian access is restricted until it has been rendered safe.

The unit operates in coordination with other related units. Each group has designated positions, which are constantly changing. The unit operates on a daily basis. Every soldier has the appropriate training, combat experience and first-aid skills.









"The creation of a combined anti-drone unit within the ‘Yastrub’ Special Purpose Police Battalion is another step towards ensuring the safety of Nikopol’s civilians and the local communities. Its main objective is to protect the airspace, as every enemy drone shot down means lives saved," the National Police emphasised.













What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Nikopol-based civil society organisation "Prykhist", which brings together residents of the city and the Nikopol district, issued an open appeal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, calling for the defence of Nikopol and the Nikopol district to be strengthened.