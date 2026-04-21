Massive shelling of Donetsk Oblast: Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts under attack. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 20 April 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

It is reported that a private house was destroyed in Torske, Lyman community. In Mykolaivka, five high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged. In Sloviansk, 15 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, an administrative building, 3 shops, a beauty salon, a pharmacy and a notary’s office were damaged. In Krasnotorets, Kramatorsk community, a two-storey building was damaged. In Pryvillia, Cherkasy community, a car was destroyed.

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Bakhmut District

According to the Regional Military Administration, a house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 11 times over the past 24 hours.







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