Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy attacked Odesa with two waves of strike drones during the night and early morning.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

As noted, the occupiers targeted infrastructure.

"No people or civilian buildings were harmed. We thank the Defence Forces for this," the statement reads.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Ruscists strike Dnipro: fires break out (updated). PHOTOS

As the Regional Military Administration later clarified, the enemy launched another massive attack on the Odesa region overnight using strike drones. Port infrastructure came under fire.

"Despite the active work of the air defence forces, damage to port facilities has been recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescue workers. Work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing," the statement reads.







What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

In particular, the Russians struck Dnipro, where fires broke out.

Read also: Russians attacked Odesa with drones: a house was hit