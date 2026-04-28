Enemy attacks Kyiv with drones: unfinished building damaged, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of April 28, 2026, Russian forces attempt to attack Kyiv with strike drones. Explosions are heard in the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press center.

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UAV heading toward Kyiv

"Kyiv – UAV heading toward the city," the statement reads.

"Air defense forces are active in Obolon. Stay in shelters!" urges Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: office and warehouse building was on fire

No further information is available at this time.

Update

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko noted that the roof of an unfinished building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Information regarding casualties is still being verified.

See more: Night drone attack on Kyiv: fire extinguished in Holosiivskyi district, high-rise building damaged (updated)

According to Klitschko, debris fell onto the roof of an unfinished building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire.

In addition, UAV debris fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district. This resulted in a car collision on one of the streets. According to preliminary reports from medical personnel, there is one casualty.

In the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the grounds of a cemetery.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

"Medical personnel hospitalized the victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Following the explosion caused by a falling UAV, a passenger car struck the pedestrian," Klitschko added later.

As later reported by the communications department of the Kyiv police, an enemy UAV hit an unfinished building in the Shevchenkivskyi district; debris damaged about ten vehicles.

In the Solomianskyi district, a drone crashed into a cemetery; the blast wave damaged windows in a neighboring house, as well as cars.

Overall, two citizens were injured as a result of the shelling: a 19-year-old boy sustained a contused leg wound, and a 47-year-old man was injured in a traffic accident caused by falling debris.