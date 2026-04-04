Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: office and warehouse building was on fire. PHOTOS

In the early hours of 4 April 2026, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A Russian UAV strike caused a fire in a three-storey office and warehouse building.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. Forty rescue workers and nine units of State Emergency Service equipment were deployed at the scene.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

See more: Fatal road accident in Kyiv: serviceman to face trial after mother killed, child injured. PHOTOS















What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy was attacking Kyiv with drones: a fire broke out.

Read also: A day in the Kharkiv region: four dead and 11 wounded. PHOTOS