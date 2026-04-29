Son of Tsarev’s partner Krasnov, who travelled to Moscow to visit his United Russia uncle, is set to be appointed head of new defence committee at Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. PHOTO

At the next session of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, there are plans to establish a new committee on civil-military cooperation and territorial defence.

Andrii Denysenko, Deputy Mayor of Dnipro and Member of the Ukrainian Parliament (8th convocation), wrote about this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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A questionable appointment

According to him, they intend to appoint Ruslan Krasnov, the son of Oleh Tsarev’s well-known partner and leader of the "Public Force" party, Zahid Krasnov, as the commission’s chair.





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"And they are already gathering votes for this. They say that Ruslan Zahidovych, who heads his father’s party faction in the regional council, is an active-duty soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and is therefore worthy of a new leadership position under martial law," the report states.

In Denisenko’s view, this is a mockery of everyone who has truly defended and continues to defend Ukraine.

"Let’s start with the fact that Ruslan Krasnov (Habibulaev), who loves to post photos and videos of himself posing with weapons and military equipment in the background, does not officially serve on the front line, but in Special Operations Forces units that are preparing a resistance movement in the Sumy region in case of an occupation of that territory...As is known from numerous media reports, Krasnov-Habibulaev Jr. was spotted on numerous occasions during his military service at his father’s Rio restaurant on the Sicheslavska Embankment in Dnipro and in posh establishments in the Ukrainian capital. And it is very telling that in Ruslan’s self-promotional photos ‘from the front’, the magazines in his magazine pouch are sticking out upside down, and the bullets are visible from above, as if winking at all the naive trolls and the ‘hero’ himself," writes the MP.

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Denisenko opposes Krasnov’s appointment

Denisenko emphasises that he is against Krasnov’s appointment as head of the aforementioned commission.

"And personally, I would not want to make a laughing stock of our regional council, which is generally quite decent. There are equally significant facts and circumstances in Ruslan Krasnov’s political biography that categorically preclude his appointment. In particular, in the summer of 2021, whilst already serving as a regional council member and faction leader, he travelled to Moscow in the eighth year of the war, a fact he enthusiastically reported on his social media with no fewer photos and videos than he currently posts regarding his military service," he adds.

Furthermore, Denisenko emphasises that Ruslan Krasnov’s uncle, whom he visited in Moscow, is the head of ‘United Russia’ in Belidzh, Dagestan.

"Such dubious family ties, in my firm belief, should be a red flag for holding positions related to national security and defence," he concludes.

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