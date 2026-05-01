Enemy UAV strikes food processing plant in Bohodukhiv: four workers injured. PHOTO

Today, 1 May, Russian forces launched an attack on the town of Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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See more: Two people injured as result of enemy strikes using FPV drones and "Molniya" in Bohodukhiv district. PHOTOS

What is known

As noted, the Russians attacked Bohodukhiv at around 10:00, reportedly using "Molniya"-type UAVs.



A strike was recorded on the premises of one of the city’s food industry enterprises.



The strike damaged a production facility.

See also: UAVs strike Kharkiv: administrative building damaged. Enemy attacks petrol station (updated)

Casualties

It is reported that four employees of the enterprise were injured in the attack. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.