Enemy UAV strikes food processing plant in Bohodukhiv: four workers injured. PHOTO
Today, 1 May, Russian forces launched an attack on the town of Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the Russians attacked Bohodukhiv at around 10:00, reportedly using "Molniya"-type UAVs.
A strike was recorded on the premises of one of the city’s food industry enterprises.
The strike damaged a production facility.
Casualties
It is reported that four employees of the enterprise were injured in the attack. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
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