Struck "Karakurt" had launcher and eight "Kalibrs" on board, - Special Operations Forces
Special Operations Forces struck the missile boat "Karakurt", which was carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and an oil terminal in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation on the night of 3 May.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.
Details of the operation
As noted, the SOF’s Deep-strike units worked in conjunction with the SSU, the Defence Intelligence, and the State Border Guard Service. The targets struck are located approximately 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s northern border.
"The small missile ship 'Karakurt' had a launcher and eight 'Kalibr' cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km on board. The 67-metre-long vessel was also equipped with a sea-based ‘Pantsir-M’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system," the statement said.
According to the Special Operations Forces, the "Karakurt" was designed for naval combat in coastal waters or on the high seas and was specifically tasked with protecting infrastructure and the oil terminal from Ukrainian drones.
The "Primorsk" oil terminal has been hit
It is also noted that the Primorsk oil terminal of the Russian state-owned company Transneft, which has been hit, is the largest in the Baltic Sea. All pipelines from the north-west of Russia converge at the terminal, from where oil and gas products are exported by the shadow fleet.
"Striking the enemy’s maritime and oil and gas infrastructure reduces its economic and logistical capabilities to wage war against Ukraine, as well as to circumvent international sanctions and fill its budget. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine," the Special Operations Forces emphasise.
What preceded this?
- Earlier reports indicated fires in the Russian port of Primorsk following a drone attack. According to media reports, oil loading infrastructure and air defence systems were likely hit.
- It was also reported that two tankers belonging to the Russian shadow fleet were hit in the waters off the port of Novorossiysk.
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