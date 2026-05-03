Struck "Karakurt" had launcher and eight "Kalibrs" on board, - Special Operations Forces

Special Operations Forces struck the missile boat "Karakurt", which was carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and an oil terminal in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation on the night of 3 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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Details of the operation

As noted, the SOF’s Deep-strike units worked in conjunction with the SSU, the Defence Intelligence, and the State Border Guard Service. The targets struck are located approximately 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s northern border.

"The small missile ship 'Karakurt' had a launcher and eight 'Kalibr' cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km on board. The 67-metre-long vessel was also equipped with a sea-based ‘Pantsir-M’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system," the statement said.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the "Karakurt" was designed for naval combat in coastal waters or on the high seas and was specifically tasked with protecting infrastructure and the oil terminal from Ukrainian drones.

Read more: Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" has been hit near Tuapse, - General Staff

The "Primorsk" oil terminal has been hit

It is also noted that the Primorsk oil terminal of the Russian state-owned company Transneft, which has been hit, is the largest in the Baltic Sea. All pipelines from the north-west of Russia converge at the terminal, from where oil and gas products are exported by the shadow fleet.

"Striking the enemy’s maritime and oil and gas infrastructure reduces its economic and logistical capabilities to wage war against Ukraine, as well as to circumvent international sanctions and fill its budget. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine," the Special Operations Forces emphasise.

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