Driver hits electric scooter carrying two children in Kyiv region: 10-year-old boy killed, 8-year-old injured. PHOTO
On Sunday, 3 May, in the Kyiv region, the driver of a Peugeot collided with an electric scooter carrying two young children. A 10-year-old boy died at the scene, whilst an 8-year-old sustained multiple injuries.
This was reported by the Kyiv region police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the accident?
The accident occurred at 18:11 on Chumatska Street in the village of Hatne, Fastiv District.
According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a 37-year-old driver of a Peugeot, travelling along the main road, collided with an electric scooter carrying two children at the junction with Troiandova Street, which is a minor road.
As a result of the accident, a 10-year-old boy died at the scene, whilst the 8-year-old victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.
An investigation has been launched
Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of road safety rules or the operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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