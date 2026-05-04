Russia captured less territory in April, despite large number of assaults, - DeepState. PHOTO

In April 2026, Russian forces captured less territory than in March, despite an increase in the number of offensive operations.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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What the statistics show

According to the analysts, the occupiers captured 11.9% less territory than in the previous month, although the number of attacks rose by 2.2%.

On average, Russian troops need 36 assaults to advance 1 square kilometre.

This indicates a significant decline in the effectiveness of offensive operations.

Read more: 51 clashes have been recorded on front line, with Pokrovsk sector remaining most active, — General Staff

Where is the most activity?

The highest level of activity was recorded in the Donetsk region – 36% of the total advance, amounting to approximately 53 square kilometres.

At the same time, this is almost half the figure for March and 6.5 times less than in December.

In second place is the Sumy region with a figure of around 30% (44 square kilometres).

Next come the Kharkiv region – 22% – and the Zaporizhzhia direction – 12%.

Read also: Ukraine is increasingly shifting the war onto Russian territory, says Sibiga

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In this region, the area of occupied territory has, on the contrary, decreased – from 105 to 98 square kilometres.

In total, over the last three months, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have recaptured 89 square kilometres.

By comparison, in January, Russian troops controlled 187 square kilometres there.

What does this mean

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Russian troops are facing increasing difficulties on the front line.

The slowdown in their advance indicates the high effectiveness of the Ukrainian forces’ defence and the difficulty the enemy faces in achieving significant results.