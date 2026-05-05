Aftermath of strike on Chornomorsk: 1,100 tonnes of oil leak from storage tanks. PHOTOS

Russian attack drones struck the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk on 3 May, causing significant damage to one of the key terminals in the agricultural sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

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As a result of direct hits, storage tanks for vegetable oil were destroyed and damaged. This led to the leakage of more than 1,100 tonnes of product.

The leak has now been contained, and no threat of oil entering the sea has been recorded.

A fire broke out at the facility after the strike.

Equipment, office premises, elements of logistics infrastructure and railway tank cars were also damaged. The terminal’s operations are currently fully suspended.

Earlier, we reported that significant pollution of the sea area had been recorded in Chornomorsk after the Russian attack. Yellow oily slicks were found on the water surface. The pollution stretches along the coastline for about 700 meters.

See more: Giant oil slick appeared in sea off Odesa region following Russian strike. PHOTOS