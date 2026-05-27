Around 30 exhibits from "Chornobyl" museum were managed to be salvaged from rubble. PHOTOS

Staff at the National Museum "Chornobyl", which was damaged by a Russian strike on 24 May, managed to salvage around 30 exhibits.

This was reported by the museum’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"During the search operation, around 30 priceless artefacts were managed to be retrieved and preserved directly from the shattered, debris-filled exhibition hall. Finding them intact beneath tonnes of concrete is a colossal achievement, our great shared victory over destruction. Every artefact lifted from the dust is like a breath of fresh air for the whole museum.

Alongside these treasures, we also found pieces of metal from the rocket that struck the building – a silent witness to a war crime. But we do not dwell on them. We are moving forward," they noted.

The museum team is currently continuing to clear the rubble and search for surviving exhibits.









Read more: Norway has summoned Russian diplomat over threats of further strikes on Kyiv

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had struck the "Ancient Kyiv" reserve, destroyed the "Chornobyl" museum, and damaged historical monuments.

Around 40% of the items in the National Museum of Chornobyl were irretrievably lost.

Read more: Kyiv has sufficient resources to respond to threats, - Klymenko