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Russia struck ’Ancient Kyiv’ nature reserve; ’Chornobyl’ museum was destroyed and historical monuments were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
During the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack on Kyiv, Russian troops struck the ‘Ancient Kyiv’ Historical and Architectural Reserve.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the "Ancient Kyiv" State Historical and Architectural Reserve.
"The 'Chornobyl' National Museum, the reopening of which, following renovation we wrote about a few days ago, has been almost completely destroyed. Numerous architectural landmarks have been damaged, including the Kontraktova House," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, and significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest information, there are currently two fatalities and over 40 casualties in Kyiv. Three people are in a critical condition.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with an "Oreshnik".
- It later emerged that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and an infant was among the injured.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
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