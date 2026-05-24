Russia struck ’Ancient Kyiv’ nature reserve; ’Chornobyl’ museum was destroyed and historical monuments were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack on Kyiv, Russian troops struck the ‘Ancient Kyiv’ Historical and Architectural Reserve.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the "Ancient Kyiv" State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

"The 'Chornobyl' National Museum, the reopening of which, following renovation we wrote about a few days ago, has been almost completely destroyed. Numerous architectural landmarks have been damaged, including the Kontraktova House," the statement reads.





















Read more: Russia struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik", - Ihnat

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