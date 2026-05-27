Russia attacked Pavlohrad: 6 homes damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Property on the grounds of a private household caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Six homes and a garage were damaged," the statement said.

No one was injured as a result of the enemy strike.





Read more: Enemy struck Rivne region: enterprise was damaged

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

On 26 May, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Six people were injured.

Read more: Russia launched 163 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 150 targets. INFOGRAPHICS