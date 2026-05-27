ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13014 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of missiles and drones
2 930 8

Two Kh-101 missiles fell and failed to detonate: SES EOD specialists clear area in Chernihiv Oblast. PHOTOS

In the Pryluky district of Chernihiv Oblast, explosive ordnance disposal specialists of the State Emergency Service neutralized a dangerous find: the warheads of two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that fell in an open area but failed to detonate.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Specialists inspected the area, then used a specialized vehicle to remove the dangerous items and destroyed them in accordance with established procedures, observing all safety measures.

See more: SES EOD specialists neutralize warheads of Russian UAVs in Chernihiv Oblast. PHOTOS

In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate
In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate
In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate
In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate
In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate
In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts destroyed the warheads of X-101 missiles that had failed to detonate

The State Emergency Service reminded:

  • if you spot suspicious or explosive objects, do not approach them or touch them;
  • call 101 or 112!

See more: Drone with warhead, launched by Russia during yesterday’s attack on Kyiv, was recovered from Dnipro River. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Author: 

State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1021) sapper (89) Chernihiv region (476)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 