Two Kh-101 missiles fell and failed to detonate: SES EOD specialists clear area in Chernihiv Oblast. PHOTOS
In the Pryluky district of Chernihiv Oblast, explosive ordnance disposal specialists of the State Emergency Service neutralized a dangerous find: the warheads of two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that fell in an open area but failed to detonate.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Specialists inspected the area, then used a specialized vehicle to remove the dangerous items and destroyed them in accordance with established procedures, observing all safety measures.
The State Emergency Service reminded:
- if you spot suspicious or explosive objects, do not approach them or touch them;
- call 101 or 112!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password