Two Kh-101 missiles fell and failed to detonate: SES EOD specialists clear area in Chernihiv Oblast. PHOTOS

In the Pryluky district of Chernihiv Oblast, explosive ordnance disposal specialists of the State Emergency Service neutralized a dangerous find: the warheads of two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that fell in an open area but failed to detonate.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Specialists inspected the area, then used a specialized vehicle to remove the dangerous items and destroyed them in accordance with established procedures, observing all safety measures.

See more: SES EOD specialists neutralize warheads of Russian UAVs in Chernihiv Oblast. PHOTOS













The State Emergency Service reminded:

if you spot suspicious or explosive objects, do not approach them or touch them;

call 101 or 112!

See more: Drone with warhead, launched by Russia during yesterday’s attack on Kyiv, was recovered from Dnipro River. VIDEO+PHOTOS